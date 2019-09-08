Growing demand for green gifts

Saplings and plants are fast becoming a popular gifting option for housewarmings and they are also being given as return gifts at weddings, birthdays, and other occasions. Several nurseries across the city have reported an increase in orders, especially during the festive season.

“We have seen a steep increase in the number of saplings being bought over the past year and a half. Last year, if someone bought around 50 saplings for an event, this year it is 500. They are a great alternative to bouquets and other gifts,” said Channe Gowda, secretary, Nurserymen Cooperative Society Ltd.

At Lalbagh, tulsi is the most popular plant, followed by the money plant, hibiscus, chrysanthemum, and jasmine. Another factor is the price. “Saplings are less expensive than a single bouquet. The average price of a normal-sized sapling will be around ₹40, while the larger varieties cost ₹60. A bouquet can set you back by ₹200,” Mr. Gowda said.

The Forest Department of Bangalore’s urban division, too, has seen a rise in the demand for tree saplings. According to an official, the number of seedlings grown last year in all the nurseries in the division was 2.88 lakh, of which 2.24 lakh have been sold. “Owing to increasing demand, this year, we have doubled the seedlings planted to 4.13 lakh.

Private nurseries, too, have reported a similar trend. Annu Grover, CEO of Nurturing Green, a pan-India offline and online plant sapling gift seller said, “Our current sales all over India is about 65,000 a month. We are planning to take it to 1 lakh a month by the end of the year, as demand is rising.”

When asked about the growth in Bengaluru, Mr. Grover said, “In 2017, we had about 5,000 to 7,000 sales a month. In 2018, it rose to 11,000 to 12,000 a month, and now it is 18,000 to 20,000.”

According to Krishnamurthy, who runs a nursery in Chandra Layout, ornamental plans and flowering plants are in more demand. “In 2017, the sales were about 200 saplings a month; in 2018, it rose to 500 a month, and in 2019, it is 2,000 a month.”