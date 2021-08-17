Group ransacks restaurant for not being allowed to smoke

Bengaluru

Angered over not being allowed to smoke, six men ransacked the premises of a restaurant, beat up the staff, and damaged the vehicles parked outside the premises in Banashankari on Saturday.

The owner of the restaurant, Sujith Krishnappa, filed a complaint with the Talaghattapura police on Sunday.

In his complaint, Sujith said the men came to his restaurant to dine around 8 p.m. As they were smoking, the staff refused the table stating that smoking is not allowed. The group had an argument with the staff and left the place, only to return three hours later.

Soon after entering the premises, the accused beat up the staff, ransacked the premises, and damaged the vehicles, threatening that they would not allow them to run the hotel. The incident was recorded on the CCTv camera installed in the restaurant.

The Talaghattapura police have taken up a case and are investigating.