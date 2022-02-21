Group of security guards arrested for peddling marijuana in Bengaluru

The Srirampura police on Monday arrested three security guards allegedly for peddling marijuana to their clients at private firms across the city to earn extra money.

The accused have been identified as Javed Hussain, 23, Moosamia, 23 and Abdul Masnad, 22.

The police seized 15 kg of marijuana from them while they were carrying the drugs in a plastic bag on a bike on Vatal Nagaraj road. According to the police, the accused hailed from Tripura and would smuggle the drugs from their source in their hometown. The accused would get the drugs by train concealing it in their backpacks, the police said.

The police have booked the trio under the NDPS act and taken them into custody for further investigations.