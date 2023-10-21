Group insurance amount to martyred personnel increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

October 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the group insurance amount for police personnel who die on duty will be increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Speaking at the Police Remembrance Day programme after paying tribute to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Park on Mysuru Road, he said the police system works to enhance the dignity of the State and the government as there is a direct relationship between development and law and order.

There will be more investment when the law and order is proper in the State. This will increase job creation and also speed up development. As a result, the per capita income of the people of the country will also increase, he explained, urging the police to strictly maintain the law and order.

Apart from the need to effectively tackle cybercrimes, he also said fake news creating unrest and spreading hatred should be dealt with by taking strict legal action against those spreading it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is necessary to provide more safety and security to women, children and senior citizens. Smooth traffic system should be more efficient. Thus, additional police posts have been created and additional women and traffic stations have been started. ₹100 crore will be given for the purchase of new vehicles,” he said, adding that ₹450 crore will be provided to construct 2125 houses for police personnel and ₹100 crore has been provided for the health benefit of police personnel and officials.

He also said seven police public schools are being started in seven districts for the education of children of police personnel and the government is also starting police canteens.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT