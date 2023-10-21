HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group insurance amount to martyred personnel increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

October 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday that the group insurance amount for police personnel who die on duty will be increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Speaking at the Police Remembrance Day programme after paying tribute to martyrs at the Martyrs’ Park on Mysuru Road, he said the police system works to enhance the dignity of the State and the government as there is a direct relationship between development and law and order.

There will be more investment when the law and order is proper in the State. This will increase job creation and also speed up development. As a result, the per capita income of the people of the country will also increase, he explained, urging the police to strictly maintain the law and order.

Apart from the need to effectively tackle cybercrimes, he also said fake news creating unrest and spreading hatred should be dealt with by taking strict legal action against those spreading it.

“It is necessary to provide more safety and security to women, children and senior citizens. Smooth traffic system should be more efficient. Thus, additional police posts have been created and additional women and traffic stations have been started. ₹100 crore will be given for the purchase of new vehicles,” he said, adding that ₹450 crore will be provided to construct 2125 houses for police personnel and ₹100 crore has been provided for the health benefit of police personnel and officials.

He also said seven police public schools are being started in seven districts for the education of children of police personnel and the government is also starting police canteens.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.