Greenpeace India asks Karnataka government to give impetus to public road transport

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 26, 2022 20:36 IST

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Greenpeace India demanded that authorities give impetus to the public transport system in Bengaluru.

The letter stated that Greenpeace India had commenced a mass listening exercise across the city “to get a better understanding of what the people of the city have to say.”

The letter further stated: “It is high time that the State and the people’s representatives listen to all its citizens and seek sustainable, just and long-term solutions with and for all citizens”.

Among the demands include that the State government focus on its public road transport system and must cease plans to construct proposed triple-decker flyover highways.

“ITeS, BPOs, and other companies and tech parks in Bengaluru should be encouraged to adopt flexible work policies. The companies should incentivise working professionals who commute to work by cycles and by means of public road transportation,” stated the letter.

It has also advocated for the government as well as citizens to conserve, revive, and protect Karnataka’s natural resources to help maintain its sensitive ecosystem of flora and fauna and build on its nature-based resilience capacity.

