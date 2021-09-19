Greening Bengaluru, the Basavanagudi way

It is not the traffic, but garbage and polluting transportation that are the most critical issues faced by Bengaluru today, said Bhaskar Rao, ADGP, Railways. “The mode of transport and the pollution it causes is the problem. If we can address these two issues effectively, I am sure Bengaluru will be a beautiful city,” said the former police commissioner.

Participating in a greening initiative by Basavagudi Residents’ Welfare Association on Saturday, Mr. Rao said by planting more saplings year after year, Basavansgudi has been setting an example of how to continue to undertake greening activities and responsibly contribute to environmental protection. “I am sure these will inspire people in other parts of the city. Personally, I am proud to be a resident of Basavanagudi,” he said.

Motivating the audience at Sri Rama Mandira, he said, “In any citizen’s life, after his own family, it is his neighbourhood welfare bodies that take care of his needs. It is important for each one of us to work together and sustain our welfare bodies.”