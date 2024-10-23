Commuters in north Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated launch of the 3.7-kilometre extension of the Green Line of Namma Metro, which is expected to transform travel along the congested Tumakuru Road.

The new stretch will extend the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara, adding three new stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. This extension is set to provide major relief to thousands of commuters grappling with traffic bottlenecks on Tumakuru Road, a key route that connects Bengaluru to the rest of Karnataka.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently announced that the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) has granted clearance for the line’s commercial operations. With all tests successfully completed, BMRCL officials are now awaiting a formal launch date, which is expected to be announced soon.

A welcome relief for residents

For many residents along Tumakuru Road, the metro extension couldn’t come soon enough. The area has long been notorious for heavy traffic, especially during peak hours and weekends. The launch of the metro will mean fewer vehicles on the road, shorter travel times, and better connectivity to key locations in the city.

“This metro extension is going to change my daily routine. Right now, I either have to take my bike and deal with the traffic, which is unbearable, or travel over five kilometers to reach Nagasandra station. With the new line, I can walk to Madavara station and catch the metro,” said Anil Kumar, a Madavara resident who commutes to Peenya Industrial Area every day.

Shruti Desai, a resident of an apartment complex near Chikkabidarakallu, said, “My husband and I have been waiting for this line to open for years now. We had purchased a flat here expecting this line extension. We both work on M.G. Road, and this extension will make our commute so much easier. It’s been a long wait, but we are relieved that it’s finally happening.”

For those living in Manjunathnagar, the new station is a game-changer. “We used to be stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Tumakuru Road for over an hour just to go to Malleswaram. Now, I can hop on the metro and reach the city in much less time. When heavy vehicles were banned on Tumakuru road flyover, there was huge traffic. At that time, we were waiting for metro extension to start,” said Raghu, a resident of the area. “

Awaiting launch date confirmation

While all construction work on the extension is complete and all required tests have been conducted, BMRCL is currently awaiting final confirmation for the launch date. According to officials, the Railway Safety Commissioner inspected the Nagasandra-Madavara line on August 3, and granted approval for commercial operations on August 4.

To move forward, BMRCL has written to the Urban Development Department to confirm a date for the inauguration. Once the date is finalised, residents can expect to start using the extended Green Line shortly thereafter.

Delays and challenges

The metro extension has been in the works for several years, but its completion was delayed due to several hurdles. Land acquisition issues near the NICE Road junction, as well as disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushed the project back by nearly five years.

However, BMRCL overcame these challenges, and the extension is set to improve connectivity to Madavara, Chikkabidarakallu, and Jindal Nagar, where residents previously had limited access to the metro network.

Once operational, the extension will not only benefit daily commuters but also enhance access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), a major venue for trade fairs and events, which is located along Tumakuru Road.

Future plans of Namma Metro

The 2024-25 Karnataka budget has ambitious plans for further extending the Namma Metro. In his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a feasibility report will be prepared for extending the metro from Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) to Tumakuru, located approximately 70 kilometers from Bengaluru. This project, if approved, would vastly improve transportation for residents and workers in Tumakuru, who currently rely on road transport for their daily commute.

In addition to this, the State Government is considering extending the metro line from Kempegowda International Airport to Devanahalli. Both these proposed extensions are part of the government’s broader efforts to improve public transportation through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

BMRCL has already taken steps to move forward with these plans. In June, the agency awarded contracts to Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure consultancy, to conduct feasibility studies for the Tumakuru extension as well as the construction of four new double-decker flyovers as part of Phases 3 and 3A.

These feasibility studies will include traffic surveys, land acquisition assessments, and cost estimates, and will be crucial in determining whether the proposed extensions receive government approval.

“If both the State and Union Governments give the green light, the BMRCL will move forward with creating a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submit it for approval,” said a BMRCL official.