Green Line Nagasandra to Madavara extension likely to be operational by July

January 21, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro’s Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara (formerly Bangalore International Exhibition Center – BIEC) line, on Tumakuru Road might be operational around July.

The construction of the fully elevated Green Line’s northern extension from Nagasandra, spanning three kilometres, commenced in 2017. Despite being originally scheduled for completion by mid-2019, delays in land acquisition impeded the progress, causing several missed deadlines set by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

BMRCL officials said that the majority of the work has been finished, with only final touches remaining. “The track laying is the only task remaining, expected to take approximately two months, and the line is anticipated to be fully operational by this July,” official added.

“Following the completion of track laying and other minor tasks related to stations, the next steps involve conducting trial runs of trains and inspections by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety,” the official explained.

BMRCL inaugurated the southern extension of the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road in January 2021. Upon the operationalisation of the extended stretch to BIEC, the total length of the Green Line will reach 33 km.

As of November 2023, the BMRCL has completed 98.86% of civil works from Manjunathnagar to BIEC.

Delay due to land acquisition

Land acquisition issues, especially the delay in acquiring NICE land and the pandemic, were cited as reasons for the metro work delay on this stretch. The matter has now been resolved, and the project is progressing smoothly, said an official.

The elevated line spanning Nagasandra to Madavara includes three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. This stretch serves as a connection to the BIEC, a prominent exhibition centre in the city.

Residents of Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, Madavara, Tumakuru Road, Anchepalya, and Jindal Nagar have been waiting the opening of this stretch, as they currently have to travel over five kilometres to reach the Nagasandra metro station.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Madavara, said, “I work in the Peenya Industrial area, and if the metro starts, it will be very convenient for me to travel directly to Peenya. Currently, I have to rely on buses or my own two-wheeler to reach Nagasandra to catch the metro.”

Prasanth M., a resident of Chikkabidarakallu, said, “I travel to Jayanagar in the metro from Nagasandra to my office. If the metro can finish the work by July, it will benefit lakhs of commuters on the Green Line.”