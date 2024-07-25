ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill referred to House committee of Karnataka legislature

Published - July 25, 2024 03:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The House committee would comprise legislators from Bengaluru city

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar informed legislators that he had consulted Ministers as well as opposition members before deciding to refer the Bill to a House committee of the Assembly. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the opposition BJP and JD(S) members strongly demanded deferring the discussion on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced in the legislative Assembly that the Bill will be referred to a House committee for a detailed discussion.

Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said a House committee comprising legislators of Bengaluru city would be formed to study the Bill in detail.

He had consulted Ministers as well as opposition members on the Bill before deciding to refer the Bill to a House committee of the Assembly.

The Bill contains a provision to create up to 10 municipalities to run the city.

The Bill was introduced on July 23 amid protests by the opposition BJP whose members argued that the proposed law would not improve the administration of the State capital.

Amidst continued protests by opposition BJP and JD(S) members in the well of the legislative Assembly demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and S.T. Somashekar (BJP) urged the government to refer the Bill to a House committee.

