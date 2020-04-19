Gravediggers contributing to the fight against coronavirus

Theirs is an unenviable job during usual times too. But during a pandemic, gravediggers and electric crematorium assistants are among the frontline workers pitching in despite risk to themselves and their families.

Apart from old battles concerning payment of salaries, among others, many are now living in fear of contracting COVID-19 infection. It was only on Friday — after nearly a month since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the city — that all the electric crematoriums in the city were supplied with four Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) suits each to protect those assisting the final rites of COVID-19 victims from contracting the infection.

Safety protocols stipulate that a COVID-19 victim be buried in a grave at least 10 ft depth, which needs an earthmover to dig. But graveyards in the city have no space for an earthmover to come in and this has resulted in the bodies of COVID-19 victims being cremated electrically. Families who are particular about burying the victims can do so only in private land.

There are other fears among workers. “We will wear PPE suits for the final rites of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, but what about deaths of persons who have gone undetected? We do not have enough PPE suits to wear for all the final rites, irrespective of whether they are confirmed COVID-19 cases or not,” said Souriraju who works at Kalpalli crematorium in the city and who recently conducted the last rites of a COVID-19 victim.

The Burial Grounds and Electric Crematoriums Workers’ Union has now sought surgical gowns, masks, and gloves to be supplied to all the crematoriums and burial grounds in the city.

Those working at the crematoriums and even those who reside with families outside the burial grounds have now returned to stay on site away from their families. “It has been over a month since I went home. I now stay in a small room in the crematorium. Twice I went home to see my children, after taking utmost precaution. But I did not go in; I met them only at the gate,” said N. Ravi, who works at Sumanahalli crematorium. He has two daughters aged 13 and 10. Those working at Kengeri and Peenya crematoriums also come to Sumanahalli and a total of 11 persons working at crematoriums stay together. “We follow social distancing and use masks and sanitisers the government has given us,” Mr. Ravi was quick to add. Several families working at burial grounds and crematoriums have traditionally been living at the site and their safety is also a concern now.

No pay, but happy to pitch in money

Around 148 gravediggers and electric crematorium assistants have pledged their one month’s salary to the city’s civic body to fight COVID-19 pandemic, adding up to ₹20.72 lakh. Ironically, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not paid most of them for three months and in some cases, even for more than six months.

Traditionally, they used to depend solely on the alms given by the families of the deceased and are being paid a salary of ₹14,000 a month only from January 2018. But the payment has been irregular. “We have asked the civic body to deduct a month’s salary and pay us our dues,” said Anthony D., State president of the Burial Grounds and Electric Crematoriums Workers’ Union, who has salary arrears from December 2018 is pending.

“Not that we do not have problems. But none is comfortable in the time of the pandemic. We will also adjust and share some of the burden of society,” said Mr. Anthony.

The food and ration situation at these crematoriums is also precarious. The ration kits being supplied by the civic body has reached the crematoriums only in R.R. Nagar Zone. Even those that reached the crematoriums in R.R. Nagar zone are over by now. “The ration kits lasted less than a week and there has been no refill,” said N. Ravi, who works at Sumanahalli crematorium.

Most of days, they wait for cooked food NGOs have been serving the poor across the city. “We collect the rice that the family of the deceased use for rituals during the last rites. It comes in handy when the meals don’t come by,” said Souriraju who works at Kalpalli crematorium.