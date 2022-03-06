Grave offence: Police in Bengaluru arrest two persons for stashing marijuana in tombs

Special Correspondent March 06, 2022 19:34 IST

The J.J. Nagar police on Sunday arrested a pair of drug peddlers who were allegedly stashing consignments of contraband in graves over the last few months to avoid detection. One of the arrested, Mansoor, a habitual offender was moving suspiciously in J.J. Nagar on Saturday and tried to escape after spotting police patrolling the area.

“When the police gave chase and nabbed him, they discovered that he was carrying 4 kg of marijuana to hand over to local peddlers,” said a police officer. Mansoor was brought to the station where he allegedly confessed that he and an associate had buried marijuana in a graveyard in the area.

“We recovered 28.4 kg worth of marijuana worth ₹15 lakh that they had buried in a grave,”said D.C. Manju, Inspector.

Based on his confession, the police arrested his associate Shoibulla Shariff , Mansoor’s contact from Ramanagaram who also supplied the drugs.

According to the police, the two were sourcing huge quantities of marijuana over the last few months and selling it to local peddlers. They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Four arrested, ₹2.5 lakh MDMA seized

In another drug bust, the Yelahanka police arrested four persons including two foreign nationals and seized 105g of MDMA worth ₹2.8 lakh from them. After receiving a tip-off, a police team nabbed the gang at Prakruthi Layout where they were waiting for their customers. The arrested have been identified as Ude Ude Uja, 36, Ekechuwu Daniel, 39 — both from Nigeria — and Tahsin Pasha, 20, and Mohammed Umer, 23.

According to the police, Daniel is a habitual offender who was allegedly involved in a drug-peddling case in Rajagopala Nagar in 2020. “He was arrested and later released on bail, following which he continued to peddle drugs with his associates,” said a police officer, adding that the gang sourced their supply from Daniel’s contacts in Delhi and Mumbai. The police have seized their bikes and mobile phones to ascertain their drug network .