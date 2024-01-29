Grand gate and statue of Field Marshal unveiled at Manekshaw Parade Ground

January 29, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

A grand entrance gate and statue dedicated to Field Marshal SHFJ Sam Manekshaw was unveiled on Monday (January 29) at the Parade Ground by Lt. Gen. K.S. Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area.

The Ministry of Defence said the grand gate boasts a meticulously planned layout, a harmonious blend of military precision and artistic finesse. With dimensions measuring 66 ft in width and 20 ft in height, the gate embodies the discipline of effort that defines the Indian Army.

It added that the gate is also architecturally appealing, seamlessly blending tradition with modern design. Intricate detailing and symbolic elements adorn its structure, creating a visual spectacle and signifying the military ethos associated with the Indian Army. Central to the grand gate stands an inspiring 7ft iron frame statue of Field Marshal Manekshaw.

During the British era, the Parade Ground extended from Cubbon Park to its present area and was called Sports Ground and Garrison Parade Ground. Later, owing to the demands of urbanisation, the area shrank to the present range. This ground hosts the annual Republic Day and Independence Day parades.

Plans are also underway to engage the community through military displays, educational programmes, guided tours and interactive displays. “The aim is to foster a deeper understanding of the Indian Army and the historical context surrounding the Parade Ground,” the ministry said.