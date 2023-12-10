HamberMenu
Gramin Dak Sevaks to stage an indefinite strike from Dec. 12 

December 10, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All-India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union (AIGDSU), demanding that the Union government settle various issues pertaining to Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), will stage an indefinite strike from December 12.

General secretary of the AIGDSU S.S. Mahadevaiah, in a release, demanded that the status of civil servants be given to Dak Sevaks and they be provided with eight-hour duty and benefits. They have demanded the grant of three financial upgrades on completion of 12, 24, and 36 years of service, providing ₹5 lakh instead of ₹1.5 lakh as gratuity, grant of 30 days leave per year, and accumulation of unutilised leave up to 180 days as recommended by the Kamlesh Chandra Committee. They have also urged the government to provide medical facilities for GDS. 

