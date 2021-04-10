Grama Panchayat serves eviction notices to units polluting Vrishabhavathi

They allegedly dump waste in the river and also set some of it on fire on its banks

Following a meeting of stakeholders on Friday, the Kumbalagodu Grama Panchayat has served eviction notices to 11 small industrial units on the banks of the Vrishabhavathi river valley in Kambipura and Anchepalya, near Kengeri.

These units are mainly into garbage segregation and recycling, smelting and dyeing. They allegedly dump waste in the river and also set some of it on fire on its banks. This not only adds to the pollution, but is a health hazard for residents of the two villages, said locals. The Hindu had reported one such fire on March 24.

“Even on Friday morning, hours before the meeting, there was a large fire along the river bank, mostly garbage set on fire,” said Rakesh Kumar, resident of a nearby gated community.

“They bring solid waste (which is mostly plastic and e-waste) from the city and burn or dump the rejected waste in the river after segregation. This happens almost four times a week and typically in the cover of the darkness between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Constant inhaling of this smoke has been causing severe lung-related diseases and burning of the eyes,” claimed residents in a statement issued on Friday.

They alleged that untreated chemical waste is being dumped in the river, leaving an unbearable stench, all night. “This contaminates local aquifers feeding the local population. Farmers downstream use the contaminated water to produce vegetables, which find their way back to our plates,” the statement said.

Residents have been running from pillar to post for over two years with their problems. “We have approached the Lokayukta, police and even the National Green Tribunal. Till date, we have been able to shut down only one unit,” Mr. Kumar said.

Asha Raju, president, Kumbalgodu Grama Panchayat, said that eviction notices have been served to all erring units and she would visit the spot on April 17.