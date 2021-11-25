Govt. will work with Railways to widen vents: CM

One of the reasons why K.R. Puram and other areas in the Assembly constituency get inundated during the rains is problems in the existing drainage infrastructure.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while inspecting BDS Nagar in Horamavu ward on Wednesday told reporters that from the Hebbal valley, the water flows through K.R. Puram and Mahadevapura, before joining the Pinakini and reaching Tamil Nadu.

From Hebbal valley, the water flows through a drain that is 125 ft wide. However, there is a huge overflow near K.R. Puram on account of the narrow vent that comes under the jurisdiction of the railways. “The Government will coordinate with the railway officials concerned with regards to widening of the vent to allow free flow of the huge volume of water. This will prevent flooding in these parts. The Government will sanction the funds required for the project,” he said. He added that there was a need to widen another vent near Arkavathy Layout. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had been directed to take up this work.

Further down this point, the drain will need strengthening with reinforced cement concrete until it reaches Kalkere lake. This work would be taken up shortly. The work on widening of the main drain from Nagenahalli lake and linking it to the Hebbal valley by constructing a new drain for 3.5 km would also be taken up soon, said Mr. Bommai.