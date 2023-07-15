Govt. will devise system to deliver property documents on the doorstep of owners in Bengaluru: D.K. Shivakumar

July 15, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Soon, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will deliver property documents on the doorstep of owners, eliminating the hassles they face to procure them in government offices.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would devise a system in line with the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna’s ‘Bhoomi’ model, formulated to deliver pahani documents to landowners in the villages. Mr. Shivkumar said this would also help end tax evasion. He said this after interacting with members of the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) from across the city on Saturday.

“Under the self-assessment system, tax evasion has been a major issue as owners are under-assessing properties to evade tax. Once the property attributes are fully digitised and documents prepared, there will be no scope for under-assessment as the BBMP will also have details of the properties. This system is also being introduced with the aim of revenue mobilisation,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He said during the interaction, the RWA members told him that while many loyal taxpayers had been facing problems due to glitches, evaders had been let off. In view of this, the BBMP would conduct mapping to create a list of evaders. “The State does not discriminate against ordinary and big taxpayers and everyone has to pay taxes,” he said.

Debate for children

In a unique initiative, Mr. Shivakumar said the government would hold debate competitions among schools for children to come up with suggestions to develop the city and highlight the problems. He said he had spoken to an event organiser and soon a “Verbattle” would be held. “As children are the future and these developments are being done for them, it is vital to listen to their vision,” he said, responding to a question by a member of an RWA on involving children in the Brand Bengaluru campaign.

New policy

Mr. Shivakumar said the BBMP would come up with a new policy for footpaths, keeping in mind the interest of street vendors and pedestrians. “Many street vendors set up stalls on footpaths and this is causing inconvenience to the public walking on the pavements. There is already a law for vendors but a new rule in favour of both will help resolve the issue,” he said. He said a new policy would be formulated to increase revenue from advertisements.

He said that the civic body would identify major backspots in the city and install cameras to catch trucks and other vehicles dumping waste.