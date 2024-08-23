Govt. urged to fund more initiatives to create awareness about online sexual exploitation

“Karnataka is number one in terms of the IT industry, but where is IT security for all,” asked Vasudeva Sharma N.V., Executive Director at Child Rights Trust, referring to the drastic increase in online sexual exploitation of children.

He was speaking on Friday (August 23) at the National-Level Consultation, which was organised with the purpose of addressing this issue through the project Stepping Up Against Sexual Exploitation of Children (SUFASEC). The two-day event, organised by Children of India Foundation in partnership with Terre des Hommes Netherlands, garnered over 150 attendees, including youth ambassadors, experts, government officials, and legal aid service providers from the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand.

The speakers highlighted the problem of online harassment of children.

“While the pandemic accelerated internet penetration and created opportunities, it also left children unaware of online dangers. The widening digital divide between children and adults made it crucial for both children to be educated on safe internet use and for adults to be informed about responsible internet practices, including the use of parental controls,” said Thangaperumal Ponpandi, Country Director of India & Nepal, Terre des Hommes Netherlands.

One of the key issues highlighted during the event was the significant gap between the existing legal framework and its practical implementation. Despite a range of laws designed to protect children from online exploitation, many victims remain hesitant to report their experiences, often due to fear, stigma, or a lack of trust in the system. This underscores the need for a more accessible and supportive complaint process.

The consultation also focused on the role of government in tackling this pervasive issue. Participants urged state governments to allocate more funds specifically for educational initiatives targeting children, adolescents, and youth, with a particular focus on online sexual exploitation. They argued that while new laws might not be immediately necessary, the proper implementation of existing laws, coupled with widespread public education, could lead to significant improvements.

