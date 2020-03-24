Govt. to take balanced approach to virus impact on business: Minister

The government can neither satisfy all the demands of employees nor can it fully remove the concerns of employers, therefore the State will go for a “balanced” approach in handling COVID-19 impact on jobs and businesses across the State, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said.

The Minister was responding to various demands made by All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and also concerns raised by industry bodies including CII, Kassia, FKCCI and PIA, on behalf of employees and employers, respectively.

“The government can’t keep everyone fully happy. Everyone has to work united and in tandem. May be corporates should see if some of their CSR funds could be used to pay wages on productivity days,” he said.

AITUC has submitted a memorandum to the Minister listing out demands on behalf of over 8 million people employed at malls, pubs, cinema-halls in the city. Most of these employees are paid a minimum wage of ₹12,000 a month. Any long-term disruption of work will impact the financial health of these workers and their families.

Therefore, AITUC demands that the State government should mandate the payment of full wages in the wake of the shutdown of services in order to ensure that the workers are protected, as per the memorandum.

AITUC has also demanded that the government should ask factories to shut down and pay all their employees wages during the lockout period.

“The Labour Minster was non-committal to our demands. But responsible employers have declared leave with wages for all categories of workmen until March 31,” said D.A. Vijaybhaskar, general secretary of AITUC.