ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to introduce new schemes to foster scientific temperament among students: S&T Minister

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

There are plans to install a full-scale model of the Aditya L1 satellite at the planetarium

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation from Water Resources Department N.S. Boseraju and MLA Rizwan Arshad, with school students, visit Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on the occasion of the first National Space Day in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Minister for Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju said on Friday (August 23) that the State government is set to introduce a series of initiatives aimed at nurturing a scientific temperament and promoting a deeper interest in science among students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Space Day celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Mr. Boseraju said, “Our government is focused on promoting scientific education and enhancing students’ engagement with science. We are providing telescopes to 833 residential schools across the state, aiming to broaden students’ practical understanding of science.”

Students during National Space Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Model of Aditya L1

He also said that there are plans to install a full-scale model of the Aditya L1 satellite at the planetarium. “Discussions with ISRO are in the final stages, and preparations are being made to accommodate this new exhibit, which is expected to become a major attraction,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Boseraju said that construction work on a new facility within the planetarium complex featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and advanced audio-visual equipment is nearing completion and that the inauguration is scheduled for next month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students during National Space Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

STREAM labs

The Department of Science and Technology is also planning to introduce STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment & Ecology, Astronomy and Mathematics) labs to facilitate experiential science learning among students.

As part of the first National Science Day celebrations at the planetarium, there were quiz, puzzle, painting and public speaking competitions which saw the participation of about 25 to 30 students in each category. A lecture on “The Exciting Journey of Chandrayaan-3” and another on “The Moon as a Tool for Physics Lessons” were also held.

Students during National Space Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Teachers who accompanied students participating in the day’s activities said that students were excited to participate, and the event pushed them to seek out information and learn independently.

“For pick and speak (public speaking), the topic can be anything related to the moon. So, instead of us telling them to read about the moon, they’ve read up and prepared for a lot of topics on their own. In this way, they are getting encouraged to learn about the moon, Chandrayaan -1, 2 and 3 missions, and they’ve researched these topics,” said Tejashree M.G., a teacher at Nargund International School.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US