Govt. to introduce new schemes to foster scientific temperament among students: S&T Minister

Minister for Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju said on Friday (August 23) that the State government is set to introduce a series of initiatives aimed at nurturing a scientific temperament and promoting a deeper interest in science among students.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Space Day celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Mr. Boseraju said, “Our government is focused on promoting scientific education and enhancing students’ engagement with science. We are providing telescopes to 833 residential schools across the state, aiming to broaden students’ practical understanding of science.”

Model of Aditya L1

He also said that there are plans to install a full-scale model of the Aditya L1 satellite at the planetarium. “Discussions with ISRO are in the final stages, and preparations are being made to accommodate this new exhibit, which is expected to become a major attraction,” he said.

Mr. Boseraju said that construction work on a new facility within the planetarium complex featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and advanced audio-visual equipment is nearing completion and that the inauguration is scheduled for next month.

STREAM labs

The Department of Science and Technology is also planning to introduce STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment & Ecology, Astronomy and Mathematics) labs to facilitate experiential science learning among students.

As part of the first National Science Day celebrations at the planetarium, there were quiz, puzzle, painting and public speaking competitions which saw the participation of about 25 to 30 students in each category. A lecture on “The Exciting Journey of Chandrayaan-3” and another on “The Moon as a Tool for Physics Lessons” were also held.

Teachers who accompanied students participating in the day’s activities said that students were excited to participate, and the event pushed them to seek out information and learn independently.

“For pick and speak (public speaking), the topic can be anything related to the moon. So, instead of us telling them to read about the moon, they’ve read up and prepared for a lot of topics on their own. In this way, they are getting encouraged to learn about the moon, Chandrayaan -1, 2 and 3 missions, and they’ve researched these topics,” said Tejashree M.G., a teacher at Nargund International School.