Govt. to develop startup park in Bengaluru, knowledge cities across State

November 16, 2022 10:07 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government would begin work in the next six months on developing new knowledge cities in the State. It is also planning a dedicated startup park near Bengaluru international airport to help promote various spheres of the startup eco-system.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced this at the launch of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), 2022, and said that the knowledge cities would come up in Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Bengaluru. His government aims to promote the growth of knowledge and technology sectors, particularly IT and BT, he said.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, said the State government has been enabling the right kind of learning and education in a big way to promote the growth of the knowledge sectors.

Australian consulate

Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts, speaking at the summit, announced that Australia would open a Consulate in Bengaluru next year.

Speaking at BTS, he said the Australian government is deeply committed to advancing its technology partnership with India in the context of a broad-based comprehensive strategic partnership.

“That is why we are committed to opening our new joint Australia India Centre of Excellence for critical and emerging technology policy here in Bengaluru. We will also open a new Consulate General in Bengaluru in 2023, our fifth diplomatic office in India, to support connections and growth opportunities with this dynamic part of south India,’‘ Mr. Watts.

He also noted that the newly introduced direct flight between Bengaluru and Sydney has been fully booked since its launch in November.

Indian fingerprint

United Arab Emirates Minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama complemented India’s dominance in technology and said the future of technology would have “an Indian fingerprint everywhere.”

“The future will have an Indian fingerprint for everyone and everywhere because there are Indians shaping the future of technology in different places across the world,” said the Minister who holds the portfolios of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

According to him, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that was signed between the UAE and India earlier this year was a great stepping stone to forge bilateral collaborations to usher in a new era of technologies.

“The existing I2U2 (India, Israel, the UAE, and the US) partnership could be a model that other countries can try to build collaborations,’‘ he said adding, regions such as Africa and the Middle East, the UAE will play as natural springboards for tech vendors who are wanting to explore these markets.

Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl, a New York-based technology infrastructure firm, said Bengaluru and India have built one of the most sophisticated and enviable information technology hubs with 61,000 startups, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem on the planet with Bengaluru clearly playing the lead role.

Around 5,000 delegates, including 350 domain experts, 400 startups (including a dozen unicorns from the city), innovators, R&D outfits, and lawmakers are attending the three-day summit. The summit will feature deliberation on over 70 sessions on diverse topics on disruptive technologies.