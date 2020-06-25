Bengaluru

Govt rules out another lockdown in Bengaluru

The government has ruled out the possibility of another complete lockdown in the city. The decision by the cabinet comes amidst growing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the city and a chorus for another lockdown.

Deputy chief minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said a question of a complete lockdown does not arise.

“Revival of the economy has just started and livelihoods are important. The situation in the city is under control and not alarming. There is no need of a lockdown again. If we go into a lockdown again, it will lead to a lot of difficulties,” he said, adding, it was the opposition leaders who have demanded a complete lockdown and the government was not keen on it.

