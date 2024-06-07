Govt. refuses permission for horse race and betting, BTC questions it before Karnataka High Court

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to file its statement of objections on an application filed by Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. (BTC), challenging the June 6 orders passed by the government in rejecting the BTC’s applications seeking permission to conduct on-course horse races and betting during the June-August season.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order on the application filed by the BTC questioning the legality of the orders passed by the competent authorities rejecting the applications.

The competent authorities rejected the applications while observing that “...there is violation of the condition of licence, applicable Rules, and Statues, and illegal betting, constituting criminal activity on the premises of BTC. The BTC has also submitted incomplete application... As further investigation is pending by the CCB into the illegalities committed by the bookmakers as well as the Club...”.

The court on May 23 directed the government to consider the BTC’s applications and take a decision by June 6, as the BTC, the Karnataka Racehorse Owners’ Association, and the Karnataka Trainers’ Association had filed petitions complaining that the government was not taking any decision on the applications filed, seeking permission to conduct races as per the provisions of the Mysore Race Course Licensing Rules, 1952.

Further hearing on the petitions has been adjourned till June 12.