GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Govt. refuses permission for horse race and betting, BTC questions it before Karnataka High Court

Published - June 07, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Bangalore Turf Club. 

A file photo of the Bangalore Turf Club. 

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to file its statement of objections on an application filed by Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. (BTC), challenging the June 6 orders passed by the government in rejecting the BTC’s applications seeking permission to conduct on-course horse races and betting during the June-August season.

Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar passed the order on the application filed by the BTC questioning the legality of the orders passed by the competent authorities rejecting the applications.

The competent authorities rejected the applications while observing that “...there is violation of the condition of licence, applicable Rules, and Statues, and illegal betting, constituting criminal activity on the premises of BTC. The BTC has also submitted incomplete application... As further investigation is pending by the CCB into the illegalities committed by the bookmakers as well as the Club...”.

The court on May 23 directed the government to consider the BTC’s applications and take a decision by June 6, as the BTC, the Karnataka Racehorse Owners’ Association, and the Karnataka Trainers’ Association had filed petitions complaining that the government was not taking any decision on the applications filed, seeking permission to conduct races as per the provisions of the Mysore Race Course Licensing Rules, 1952.

Further hearing on the petitions has been adjourned till June 12.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.