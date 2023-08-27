ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. plans over 5,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots across Bengaluru

August 27, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The initiative is aimed at giving a major push to provide Internet connectivity and better delivery of services to people in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a major push to provide Internet connectivity and better delivery of services to people in Bengaluru, the State government is planning to provide public Wi-Fi hotspots in at least 5,000 locations across the city. Once achieved, India’s Silicon City will have the highest penetration of public Wi-Fi hotspots among the cities in the country.

On Sunday, IT and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who holds Bengaluru Development portfolio, to discuss modalities of its implementation. The free Wi-Fi for the public will also be extended to other corporations across the State.

“We have already identified 3,000 hotspots in the city, which will be scaled to beyond 5,000 hotspots. We are yet to start negotiating with the telecom players and wireless broadband service providers,” Mr. Kharge told The Hindu. He said that though during his previous tenure negotiations had been held and an offer of help had been received from the telecom providers, the previous government unfortunately did not follow it up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The BBMP had also not cooperated with the government as installation of towers at certain places was required. I met Mr. Shivakumar to discuss issues around the public Wi-Fi issue.” After Bengaluru, the government intends to extend the public Wi-Fi to other corporations in the State, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / internet

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US