Govt. may table Gig Workers’ Bill next week in Karnataka Assembly, says Labour Minister 

After tech companies and aggregators aired concerns on the draft of the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill published recently, the government has decided to give the companies time till Tuesday to submit their feedback, said Labour Minister Santosh Lad.

Speaking to The Hindu, he stated that once the new draft is in place, there would be legal proceedings and the government would try to table the Bill next week in the Assembly.

“The government doesn’t want to hinder the business of tech companies. But the gig workers’ concerns are also serious, and we need to address them. What we are aiming for is an equal Bill,” Mr. Lad said.

Concerns of stalling

The Minister’s statement comes after reports from last week that the government might give a 10-day feedback window to the tech companies.

At a curtain raiser meeting held on July 12 prior to the annual Bengaluru Tech Summit, several companies objected to provisions in the draft Bill, following which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reportedly agreed for a wider consultation.

Speculations have been rife since then that the Bill may not be tabled at the 10-day monsoon session that began on Monday.

“In principle, we agree with some of the changes they (tech companies) suggested. They raised concerns regarding provisions on the Industrial Dispute Act in the Bill and we have agreed to look into it. Once the suggestions are in by Tuesday or Wednesday, it will go through a legal check. We will try to table it in the Assembly next week,” Mr. Lad said.

The draft Bill proposes a right for the gig workers to seek resolutions of their disputes under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, in addition to other proposed mechanisms such as Internal Dispute Resolution Committee at the aggregator level and a grievance redressal officer to be appointed by the State Government.

Industry bodies, however, in their submissions have pointed out that the Act governs industrial disputes between employers and workmen. Workmen are a protected class of employees under the labour laws. Gig workers, on the other hand, are ‘partners’ of the aggregators. This essentially makes them independent contractors instead of employees.

‘Multiple consultations held’

Emphasising that the draft Bill was a result of meetings that lasted over a year, Mr. Lad said that multiple stakeholders were consulted in the process.

“We have applied our mind, expert suggestions were included, we have even consulted the ILO. Our interest is not in auditing the turnover of these companies, but in collecting a cess and forming a fund to ensure the welfare of gig workers,” he said.

Noting that cases of arbitrary termination of workers and instances of customer misbehaviour towards them were not isolated, he stressed that playing down such instances cannot be tolerated and it was important to have a redressal mechanism in place for the same.

Last-minute interference

According to a source from the department, while the bill was being drafted the ministry had asked the tech companies to collectively submit a draft with their suggestions, which received tepid response from the industry.

“Now after the bill has been drafted, companies are individually approaching with their suggestions which makes the process very difficult,” the person said.

The draft Bill was published on June 29 and a 10-day window was given for stakeholder feedback. Additional Labour Commissioner G. Manjunath noted that around 30 objections came in from different stakeholders. “We have incorporated them, strengthened the Bill, and submitted it to the government,” he said.

