Govt. issues order for ban on online classes up to class V

Six days after the minister for primary education announced a ban on virtual classes up to class V, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education issued a Government Order on Monday.
The department has directed schools across all boards to stop online classes from kindergarten to class V. It also states that no fee should be collected for this purpose. The classes, including pre-recorded videos, should be stopped until a committee appointed by the department submits its report, it says.
Many school managements had not stopped online classes even after the government made an announcement as they were waiting for an official order from the department. Officials of the department, who had received complaints last week, too had pointed out that they could not initiate any action as an official order was not issued.
The committee, headed by M.K. Sridhar, a senior academician who was also part of the committee to draft the National Education Policy, has been set up to look into scientific ways of offering online education for students between classes 6 and 10 according to their age.
The committee will also have to suggest ways on how students between LKG and class V can be engaged without exposing them to online classes. They have also been asked to suggest alternate ways to provide education during the COVID-19 crisis without harming traditional classroom teaching. The committee has to highlight the adverse physical and mental health concerns due to online classes.
