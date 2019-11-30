Govt. invites Prasanna for talks on ‘sacred economy’

The Union government has invited theatre thespian and activist Prasanna for talks over ‘sacred economy’. The meeting will be chaired by Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Industries (MSME) in the first week of December.

Prasanna had sat on an indefinite fast demanding a boost for the handmade goods sector in October and ended his fast after six days on the promise of Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda of a meeting with the Finance Ministry over the demands.

Grama Seva Sangha had hosted a non-cooperation movement and a hunger fast seeking a boost for ‘sacred economy’. An expert panel the Sangha formed in 2017 to identify handmade products, devised a formula to classify ‘handmade products and listed 200 of them, which the Sangha now terms ‘sacred economy’. The Sangha has been demanding 0% GST on all handmade goods, restructuring and refinancing the sector to give it a fillip.

Taking forward the satyagraha, the Sangha will organise a day long convention on Sunday where the course of action will be decided. The meet will be attended by activists Medha Patkar and S.R. Hiremath.