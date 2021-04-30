Govt. extends timings of milk parlours

Bengaluru

30 April 2021 01:11 IST

Sales now will be allowed till 8 p.m

Relenting to the demand from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the State government has decided to extend the time allowed for sale of milk and milk products in its parlours till 8 p.m.

As per the earlier guidelines, they were allowed to be open only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. during the 14-day lockdown like all other shops selling essential commodities.

The Hindu had reported on Wednesday that the KMF was facing a Herculean task of sustaining during the lockdown. Ever since the short window of sale kicked in on Saturday, milk sales were down by over 27%. An emergency meeting of the KMF on Wednesday sought extension of timings.

