Govt. defends decision on new BDA building

15 December 2021 02:32 IST

The State Government on Tuesday defended the Bengaluru Development Authority’s decision to demolish its 17-year-old building at the head office to construct a new one.

J.C.Madhuswamy, Minister for Law, said the new building was necessary to keep the records and accommodate BDA staff. The Government had taken the decision in the interest of the public visiting the head office.

The Minister was responding to the issue raised by Congress member M. Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council, who said the BDA had decided to demolish a building in good condition to construct a new one. “Why should the Government construct a new one, demolishing another, which is in good condition?” he asked.

Mr. Madhuswamy said the old building was in a good condition, but there was no scope to add more storeys to the existing structure. Considering the number of files the authority had to handle, a new building was necessary, he added.