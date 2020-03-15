Govt. asks people not to hide travel history

With some passengers who arrive from overseas not revealing complete information about their travel history, the State Health Department has called upon people to share accurate details with the authorities.

“Travelling to other countries is not a crime. And every international travel does not mean the person is infected with COVID-19. In the present scenario, it is important for people to be responsible and share accurate details, including travel history and other movements,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday.

Referring to the fifth COVID-19 positive case in Bengaluru, who returned with his wife after honeymoon in Greece, the Minister said: “Earlier, the husband told us that his wife went to New Delhi from Mumbai. But after investigation, it has come to light that she had travelled along with him to Bengaluru. However, she did not move out of the Kempegowda International Airport and continued her journey to New Delhi after four hours of landing from Mumbai.”

“As the wife did not come out of the airport and boarded another domestic flight to New Delhi, she was not screened at Bengaluru airport. She landed in New Delhi and took a train to Agra and we are worried she may have spread the infection to several others. While the couple’s contact tracing is under way, it is unfortunate that patients are not sharing correct details,” he said.

Asked if the couple is eligible for legal action, Mr. Sudhakar said: “They are already mentally disturbed as they have tested positive for the disease. Let us allow them to first come out healthy from their isolation.”