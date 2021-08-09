Govt. announces health survey in city

The State government has announced a health survey of every household in the city on the lines of the ‘Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade’ scheme to proactively control a possible third wave of COVID-19 in the city. This, coupled with a serosurvey of 2,000 individuals across the city flagged off recently, is set billed to help the civic body identify vulnerable populations and allow early intervention.

R. Ashok, Minister in charge of Bengaluru for the pandemic management, held a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday and announced the health survey initiative. “This time we are going for a proactive approach, even before the cases peak,” he said.

“The survey will take off in 54 wards, two high incidence wards in every assembly segment from August 15. The civic officials will prepare a questionnaire for the survey over the next few days. It will ideally include details about vaccination, comorbidities and the like. If anyone is found with symptoms they will be tested,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, said the civic body was mulling over including a test of oxygen saturation levels for vulnerable populations. Each of the teams conducting the survey will be led by a doctor and include a nursing staff and a health worker, officials said.

A massive exercise, the survey will need large human resources. “We have decided to recruit doctors and nursing staff on a contract basis on a large scale. After the survey, these teams will come in handy for physical triaging and patient management as well,” Mr. Ashok said.

Presently, 108 teams will be put in place to take up the survey in 54 wards from August 15, he added.