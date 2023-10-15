ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s office files complaint against fake syndicate member appointment letter

October 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Undersecretary to the Governor has filed a complaint against an unknown person for circulating a fake appointment letter of a syndicate member for Bengaluru North University.

The forgery came to light when a former officer with the State Secretariat called the complainant, N. Shivakumar, seeking clarification about the appointment of syndicate members. Mr. Shivakumar asked her for the details, and she sent a WhatsApp forward note containing the appointment letter with his signature.

Shocked to see his forged signature, Mr. Shivakumar brought it to the notice of the higher authorities before filing a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police recently.

The police have registered a case of forgery and asked for more details for further investigation. An initial probe revealed that it was a WhatsApp forward being circulated. “The investigation will ascertain the source of the letter generated from the mobile number,” a police officer said.

