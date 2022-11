November 24, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor, visited and inspected Sir M. Visvesvaraya Baiyyappanahalli Terminal (SMVB) Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to a release, after offering a tribute to the statue of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, he inspected the concourse, reservation counters, escalators, walkway, waiting halls, seating arrangements and other passenger facilities in the railway station.