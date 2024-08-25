ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot releases coffee table book ‘Poshan Utsav’

Updated - August 25, 2024 05:26 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 03:25 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Poshan Utsav, a coffee table book, was released by the Deendayal Research Institute on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot released the book. Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje was also present on the occasion.

Its significance

The Governor highlighted the significance of the book in showcasing how India’s knowledge of nutrition is intricately woven into social customs, rituals, folklore, festivals, and other cultural expressions. He delved into the connections between food, spirituality, science, sociology, and the environment. He expressed his belief that the book offers valuable insights into the traditional Indian diet, which has long been a foundation of the nation’s health and well-being.

Ms. Karandlaje said the youth should embrace ancient India’s crucial role in maintaining public health.

