GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot releases coffee table book ‘Poshan Utsav’

Updated - August 25, 2024 05:26 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 03:25 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Poshan Utsav, a coffee table book, was released by the Deendayal Research Institute on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot released the book. Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje was also present on the occasion.

Its significance

The Governor highlighted the significance of the book in showcasing how India’s knowledge of nutrition is intricately woven into social customs, rituals, folklore, festivals, and other cultural expressions. He delved into the connections between food, spirituality, science, sociology, and the environment. He expressed his belief that the book offers valuable insights into the traditional Indian diet, which has long been a foundation of the nation’s health and well-being.

Ms. Karandlaje said the youth should embrace ancient India’s crucial role in maintaining public health.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.