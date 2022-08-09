Bengaluru

Governor honours three freedom fighters

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visiting the houses of R. Narayanappa, Sankaranarayan Rao, and Nagabhushan Rao in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 09, 2022 21:29 IST
August 09, 2022

On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and the Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday visited residences of freedom fighters and felicitated them.

Mr. Gehlot visited the residence of H.V. Nagabhushan Rao at Malleswaram in the city and felicitated him with a shawl, Mysore peta, and a bouquet. “I was jailed twice,” Mr. Nagabhushan, 102, said. “The first time was in 1942. Then, in 1947, when we started the fight against colonial British rule”.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, also the Malleswaram MLA, accompanied Mr. Gehlot.

The Governor also visited 97-year-old freedom fighter R. Narayanappa’s residence at J.P. Nagar. He recalled his teenage days during the freedom struggle. Revenue Minister R. Ashok accompanied the Governor.

In a statement, Mr. Gehlot said no one can appreciate freedom without those who fought for it. “It is our duty to respect and serve all of our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot then visited Shankaranaraya Rao, a 91-year-old freedom fighter residing in Banashankari III Stage. He took part in the Quit India Movement as well as a rally in 1947.

Generally, the State government extends invitations to freedom fighters requesting them to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru.

On the same day, in the evening, the Governor has the tradition of hosting high tea at Raj Bhavan for freedom fighters and other dignitaries of the State.

