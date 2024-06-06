GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor condoles death trekkers from Karnataka in Uttarakhand

Published - June 06, 2024 08:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims following the tragic deaths of several trekkers from Karnataka in Uttarakhand’s Sahastratal region.

In a statement shared via his official X account, the Governor said, “It’s saddening to hear about the loss of lives from Karnataka during the trek in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace and may those injured recover swiftly.”

