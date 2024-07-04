Governor appoints committee to investigate corruption and other charges against Bengaluru North University

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor and Chancellor of Bengaluru North University (BNU), Kolar, has appointed a one-man inquiry committee of retired High Court judge Ashok B. Hinchigeri to investigate charges against the university.

Mr. Gehlot, exercising the powers conferred under Section 8(1) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, ordered the inquiry in the wake of many allegations, including corruption and favouring a private college, against the university. He has instructed the committee to submit the report along with its recommendations within three months.

“Numerous complaints have been received by the Karnataka Governor’s Secretariat against officers of Bengaluru North University and Krupanidhi College of Management, affiliated to the university, from students, staff, and others over issues relating to infrastructure, corruption, and mismanagement. Therefore, the Governor felt it is necessary to inquire into the facts and look into the complaints and alleged mismanagement in the administration of the university and the said college and ordered for an inquiry,” said a press release.