Government woos private sector to resettle personnel who come out of Armed Forces in their prime

February 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

With about 60,000 Armed Forces personnel retiring from service every year, the Union government on Monday wooed the private sector to resettle those personnel who retired during their prime.

The government is also seeking CSR funds so that it can enhance certain financial assistance to veterans.

Age categories

According to data shared by the Directorate-General of Resettlement, there are about 30 lakh ex-servicemen in the country, and 60,000 personnel, including about 2,000 officers, retire annually.

Of the retiring personnel, about 75% to 80% are in the age group of 35 to 45 and about 11% are above 50 years.

“A lack of awareness is a big challenge in ex-servicemen resettlement. Today, we have specialists coming out. Veterans have the ability to handle stress, strong work ethics, loyalty, skills, educational qualifications,” said Maj. Gen. Sharad Kapoor, DG Resettlement.

He said the Army alone had 140 trades, while the Air Force and the Navy had over 100. “Though personnel are skilled, there are, however, very limited job opportunities,” he said.

CSR funds

Seeking CSR funds in sainik resettlement, Cmde H.P. Singh, Secretary of Kendriya Sainik Board, said the CSR funds would help enhance the financial assistance being given to ex-servicemen and their dependents.

He cited examples of ₹50,000 being given for the marriage of girls and ₹30,000 for medical expenses, among many others.

“Under various financial assistance schemes, ₹610 crore has been spent on 2.5 lakh families in the last three years, with ₹400 crore spent on 1.7 lakh families only in 2021-2022,” he said.