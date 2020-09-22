Government: Ward reservation in two weeks

22 September 2020 20:17 IST

State Election Commission tells HC that preparation of draft electoral list is under way

The State government on Tuesday told the Karnataka High Court that the caste-wise reservation of 198 wards would be finalised within two weeks after considering around 900 objections received for the draft reservation notification published on September 14.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) told the Court that the process of preparation of draft electoral list is under way based on delimitation of the wards carried out by the State government, and the draft electoral rolls are expected to be published on October 19, and the final rolls are likely to be published on November 30.

Submissions in this regard were made before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by the SEC in January this year seeking direction to the government to complete the process of delimitation and reservation at the earliest to enable the SEC to hold elections before expiry of the BBMP council’s term on September 10.

Though the court had in March set April 1 as the deadline for the government to complete the processes, they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.