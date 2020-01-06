Bengaluru

Government urged to legalise online consultation

Several eminent doctors who were members of the vision group for healthcare, research and innovation have urged the government to legalise online consultation.

H. Veerabhadrappa, president of the Karnataka Medical Council, requested members to submit a representation in this regard. The first meeting of this vision group was conducted on Monday.

Members expressed concern over the shortage of radiologists in the State and urged the government to take steps to address this issue.

They requested the State government to amend the existing law and allow MBBS doctors and other specialists to get a one-year course in radiology. Some of the other issues that were discussed were the need to reinvent the role of a family physician and address shortage of manpower and infrastructure at government medical colleges.

