Government urged to legalise online consultation

Several eminent doctors who were members of the vision group for healthcare, research and innovation have urged the government to legalise online consultation.
H. Veerabhadrappa, president of the Karnataka Medical Council, requested members to submit a representation in this regard. The first meeting of this vision group was conducted on Monday.
Members expressed concern over the shortage of radiologists in the State and urged the government to take steps to address this issue.
They requested the State government to amend the existing law and allow MBBS doctors and other specialists to get a one-year course in radiology. Some of the other issues that were discussed were the need to reinvent the role of a family physician and address shortage of manpower and infrastructure at government medical colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.