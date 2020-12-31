Government tells BU to reinstate Finance Officer

The official had submitted a report alleging irregularities in the university's finances

The State government has issued an order asking the Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University to reinstate the Finance Officer. The Vice Chancellor had issued an order to relieve her of the post.

This drew sharp criticism as the move came after Finance Officer Parvathi H.B. submitted a report, which alleged discrepancies and irregularities in the university's finances.

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department states: “It has come to the notice of the government that you have relieved the officer appointed by the government without getting approval from the government, which is unacceptable and unfortunate. The decision taken by you is a clear violation of government orders.”

It has directed the official to withdraw the order immediately and ensure that the Finance Officer continues in the same post.

The Higher Education Department plans to seek an explanation from the Vice Chancellor as to why he had issued an order to relieve her of the post.