‘Government should completely fund all public schools and colleges’

December 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

A survey of students, teachers, and parents in the State conducted by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) revealed that a whopping 98% of the 23,120 respondents favoured the government fully funding all public schools and colleges. As many as 95% of them also said they were opposed to the collection of any form of “donations” from students to run these institutions.

Many also wanted the State government to start a government engineering college in every district. Most of them were opposed to closing down government schools in the name of low enrollment.

The survey showed there was considerable opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, and a majority of respondents wanted the four-year honours degree course to be removed from the new Karnataka State Education Policy being drafted now. AIDSO said the students also want the new curriculum to include texts on Renaissance thinkers and revolutionary freedom fighters.

