GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Government should completely fund all public schools and colleges’

December 29, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A survey of students, teachers, and parents in the State conducted by the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) revealed that a whopping 98% of the 23,120 respondents favoured the government fully funding all public schools and colleges. As many as 95% of them also said they were opposed to the collection of any form of “donations” from students to run these institutions.

Many also wanted the State government to start a government engineering college in every district. Most of them were opposed to closing down government schools in the name of low enrollment.

The survey showed there was considerable opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, and a majority of respondents wanted the four-year honours degree course to be removed from the new Karnataka State Education Policy being drafted now. AIDSO said the students also want the new curriculum to include texts on Renaissance thinkers and revolutionary freedom fighters.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.