Government school redeveloped with ₹2.25 crore CSR funds

The State Government will soon fill the 5,000 vacant teachers’ posts across Karnataka, said B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly developed government high school in Sarakki here on Friday. The four-storey building, which boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, was redeveloped under the ‘Marali Shaalege Baa’ (Come back to school) scheme with ₹2.25 crore funds provided under Corporate Social Responsibility by V.N. Reddy, an alumnus and managing director of British Biologicals.

“The government is coming out with a new scheme – Namma Shaale Namma Koduge (Our School, Our Contribution) – to help schools that require funds. The pandemic has severely affected the education sector and funding has taken a big hit,” said Mr. Nagesh. He added the government has proposed to develop an app to keep track of donors as well as funds.

He said that Mr. Reddy’s philanthropic gesture was worth emulating, and had helped improve enrolments. This year, 150 enrolments had been recorded. “We are looking forward to aligning with such philanthropists to renovate and refurbish our schools in the state,” he said.

The school was reportedly in a bad shape with the building in a dilapidated condition. Mr. Reddy, during one his visits, spoke to parents and residents who expressed concern over the safety of their wards studying in the school. This prompted Mr. Reddy to donate the funds needed under CSR.

Mr. Reddy, who was present on the occasion, said: “The school where I studied should impart education to students from lower socio-economic groups and nurture talents.”

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, former Mayor S.K. Nataraj, and senior officials were present.