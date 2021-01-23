Government scales down assessment patterns

23 January 2021 07:41 IST

The move has been welcomed by school managements, parents and students

Keeping in mind the academic days lost on account of the pandemic, the Department of Public Instruction has decided to scale down the assessment pattern for school students. It has been reduced by nearly half for all grades except class ten.

The Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has chalked out an assessment plan for the 2020-21 academic year, which will be applicable for students in State syllabus schools. This includes students in government, aided and unaided schools.

According to a circular issued on Thursday, students from classes one to five will only have one formative assessment in the third week of February and one summative assessment. Students from classes six to nine will be assessed on the basis of two formative assessments and one summative assessment. While formative assessments have to be held in February and April, the summative assessment can be held in the last week of May.

In previous academic years, students of all classes used to have four formative and two summative assessments. As the number of assessments has reduced, DSERT has said that the scores have to be doubled.

Class ten students will have to complete two formative assessments, which includes four projects. If schools have already conducted four formative assessments, the circular suggests that they consider the best of two. Four project works have to be considered.

The move has been welcomed by school managements, parents and students who feel that this will ease the burden on children this year. “The focus should be on learning new concepts. We are glad that the government has kept this mind,” said Kirthi S., a parent of a class eight student.