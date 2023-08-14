Government-run ride-hailing app: Transport Department to collaborate with e-Governance Department to develop app

August 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

The State government’s ride-hailing app plan is gaining momentum, with the Transport Department asking the e-Governance Department to initiate the development of the mobile application and launch it in six months.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, after meeting auto and cab drivers association members in Bengaluru recently, announced that the Transport Department will develop a taxi and auto booking app, similar to private cab aggregators.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said, “The e-Governance Department will be asked to develop the app since the department has been developing government-related apps. This app will incorporate a range of features, particularly those dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of passengers. We are also planning to take help from private agencies to run the app.”

Mr. Reddy further said that the government had decided to develop an app similar to private cab aggregators since auto and cab drivers have been facing many issues. “The commission paid to the cab aggregators is very high and our taxi and auto drivers are not happy with the private aggregators,” Mr. Reddy added.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department officials are in the process of planning a visit to Kerala to study the government-operated ‘Kerala Savari’ app model. In 2022, the Kerala government introduced ‘Kerala Savari,’ the country’s first online taxi service owned by a State government.

Similarly, a few months ago, the Goa government also launched a mobile application, which is a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the State.

The Karnataka government’s proposal to develop the ride-hailing app has received favourable reactions. Transport activists have highlighted the app’s potential, but underscored the importance of engaging stakeholders in the process.

Vinay Sreenivasa, a Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike representative, said, “While the concept shows great potential, it is essential for the government to involve auto and cab drivers in consultations to ensure a seamless execution.”

