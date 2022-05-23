Government prohibits illegal display of State emblems on vehicles

To put an end to improper use of State emblems on number plates of vehicles, the government has ordered for removal of such emblems. In a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of the State government, the departments and boards and corporations under them have been asked to remove State emblems illegally installed on the vehicles.

The notification states that if the heads of the department fail to take action on removal of defective number plates, the Karnataka High Court will be approached to initiate contempt of court proceedings against errant officials. The State government has set a deadline to comply with the directions and provide necessary information to the Transport Commissioner by Wednesday.

The government has also directed the Transport Department officials and traffic police to carry out drives for removal of defective number plates where private people use government emblems, displaying designation such as chairman, secretary and others above the number plates and others.

Use of State emblems, displaying name plates resembling Human Rights Commission and other government bodies are rampant.

The Transport Department will also ask the general public to post pictures of private vehicles using State emblems. Based on the complaints by the public, the department will book cases against the owners as per the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act. The police will initiate action against people who design emblems for private vehicle owners.