Government offices wore deserted look for more than half a day as employees struck work in Bengaluru

March 01, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several people — including patients going to government hospitals, children headed to government schools and public visiting government offices — were impacted by the strike by Karnataka government employees on Wednesday, March 1. Though it was withdrawn by afternoon, some of the works resumed and some did not. All offices are expected to function as usual on Thursday.

Here is a look at what was hit and what was not:

Empty State Secretariat

Even as the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association called off strike in the morning, a large number of employees skipped offices and remained at home in the State Secretariat., while a few attended the work after lunch, sources said. Most temporary and contract staff were found working in government offices.

In the morning, visitors who came to Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha or government offices in the adjoining M.S. Building had go back disappointed. House keeping staff were seem cleaning the deserted Vidhana Soudha, making use of the opportunity.

Postponed exam to be held on March 6

Due to the support extended by teaching and non teaching staff of government and aided schools and colleges to the strike, the class 10 preparatory examination and I PU annual exam were disrupted across the State on Wednesday.

The teaching and non-teaching staff boycott classes and the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had to postpone the examinations.

After the strike was called off, the KSEAB rescheduled Wednesday’s class 10 preparatory exam on March 6 and I PU examination to the next day after completion of the last paper.

Students who went to schools and colleges were sent back home. On the other hand, government universities remained open across the State and successfully held the semester examination. But, non-teaching staff remained absent.

On the campus of the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS), in the morning hours, non-teaching staff gathered outside the main building of the campus and resumed work after the strike was called off. Students said that teaching staff did not take part in the strike and classes were conducted as usual.

Patients turned away

Healthcare services were partially hit in the first half of Wednesday, with the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) extending support to the strike. While all emergencies were attended to by doctors wearing black badges, some outpatient departments in general hospitals were hit. However, specialty hospitals such as Vani Vilas Maternity hospital and Institute of Nephro Urology functioned as usual.

Following withdrawal of the strike, all healthcare services in government hospitals became fully functional in the afternoon.

Shantamma, who had a surgery fixed for Friday in Chikkaballapur district hospital, was asked to come to the hospital for pre-surgery tests. “Only after coming here, the staff told me they are on strike and asked me to come tomorrow,” she said.

Manoj Kumar, Dean and director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Hospital, claimed services had not been hampered. “We have resumed full-fledged functioning. Our OPD is from 9-4 p.m. and patients are being attended to,” he said. Ramesh Krishna, Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital also claimed services had not stopped. “Our doctors attended to patients wearing black badges,” he said.

Garbage collection hit in parts

Even after the strike was called off, many Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials did not resume work on Wednesday afternoon. A senior BBMP official said that only 20% of employees worked in the afternoon and others didn’t turn up to office in all eight zones.

Garbage collection was done from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. in all BBMP zones. Later, the collection was stopped by pourakarmikas and garbage collection workers. “The garbage collection resumed after the strike was called off. Hence, there were no issues,” an official said.

The BBMP Head office in NR Square remained closed as BBMP staff participated in the strike in front of the head office premises.

Buses, metro run as usual

The strike call by government employees did not make any impact on bus and metro services in the city. The managements of transport utilities had announced on Tuesday itself that the services would be operated as usual on Wednesday.

However, those visiting RTOs had a tough time in the morning. “I had come here for some work with regard to my license. I knew that there was some strike going on, but did not know that transport officials were also participating,” said Rajanna, a senior citizen who visited the RTO at Yelahanka.